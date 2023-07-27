Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Michael T. Rowello, 46, of Bloomsburg, two years probation on conspiracy of unauthorized used of a motor vehicle.
• Gage A. Farr, 28, of Williamsport, six months to three years confinement for conspiracy retail theft taking of merchandise.
• Brian D. Eshelman, 57, of Woodward, six months probation on DUI first offense.
• Brian L. Grant, 29, of Philadelphia, three days to six months confinement on DUI controlled substances first offense
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Disorderly conduct
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Ryan Castle, 55, of Beverly Drive, Lewisburg, has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing highways, public drunkenness and scattering rubbish as the result of an incident which occurred at 9:50 p.m. July 19 at Smoketown Road and Art Barn Drive, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after police reported finding Castle lying on the side of the roadway. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and called police officers “fascists.”
Open lewdness
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of open lewdness and disorderly conduct have been filed against Allen Basom, 46, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:15 p.m. July 19 at Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, 70 Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after police said Basom was found to be inappropriately touching himself while sitting in a lounge chair by the pool, and watching pornographic videos on his laptop.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, disregard traffic lane and fail to use safety belt have been filed against a 56-year-old Muncy man who was alleged to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .257%.
Larry Boudman, of Waymol Lane, was charged after troopers said a vehicle he was driving crashed into a ditch. Boudman allegedly fell asleep in the ambulance while being treated.
The incident occurred at 9:16 p.m. May 10 in the 2000 block of Southcreek Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 29.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Mifflinburg woman who allegedly stated she was being raped by spirits has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts), second offense for driving on a DUI-suspended license, driving without a license, and expired registration.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:34 a.m. March 28 at Harvey’s, 14644 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said Brandi Wertz, of Pine Bark Lane, was found to have parked her car at a gas pump. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was “making furtive movements and rambling about spirits raping her.”
Wertz allegedly told troopers that her father arrived in a helicopter to pick her up. Her blood tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 22.
Terroristic threats
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Miranda Hess, 19, of Nancy Lane, New Columbia, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:45 a.m. July 20 at 214 Nancy Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Hess told Mark Hess that he would be “6 feet under” and that she would get a gun from her car.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of harassment (three counts) have been filed against Franklin Bickel Jr., 61, of Salem Church Road, Lewisburg, as the result of an alleged incident which was reported at 2:50 p.m. July 22 along Whippoorwill Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Bickel created a fake Facebook account, and posted lewd comments about Pastor Butch Woolsey and his wife, Karen Woolsey.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:06 a.m. July 24 along Interstate 80, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers aid Ngee Ung, 59, of Holland, Mich., fell asleep while driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma west on interstate 80, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike a guide rail.
Ung was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Overdose
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported to responding to a suspected drug overdose.
The incident occurred at 4:34 p.m. July 23 along River Breeze Avenue, Union Township, Union County, as an unnamed individual consumed one gram of medical marijuana.
The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Theft by deception
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old Millmont woman was scammed out of $3,691 after giving access to her phone and bank accounts to an unknown person, troopers reported.
The incident was reported at 11:48 a.m. July 13 along Ballpark Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Mifflinburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:01 p.m. July 24 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County
Troopers said a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by John Hunter, 57, of Northumberland, attempted to overtake stopped traffic by driving on the south shoulder and struck a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Larry Sampsell, 75, of Mifflinburg, as the Toyota attempted to make a left turn.
Sampsell was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Hunter, who was not injured, was cited with overtaking vehicle on right.
