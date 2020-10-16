LEWISBURG — Bucknell is offering a glimpse behind the curtain of college admissions with College Admissions Insider, a new podcast produced by the university’s Office of Communications.
In half-hour episodes posted every two weeks, hosts Bryan Wendell and Brooke Thames interview college admissions officers to bring prospective college students and families expert advice for their college search.
Each episode will take on a different aspect of the admissions journey with a guest who’s immersed day in and day out in aspects applicants might never see.
The podcast’s inaugural episode explores a topic more students than ever are contending with today: Choosing a college without visiting. As the pandemic has made it more difficult to visit campuses or attend open house events, guest Becca Haupt, senior assistant director of admissions for Bucknell, shares advice for exploring colleges from home, alternative ways to visit and making the most of the on-campus experiences prospective students can still access.
The tips she and other guests offer apply to more than just Bucknell. All of the university’s admissions counselors interact with their counterparts across the country through professional organizations and stay abreast of the latest trends in college admissions.
