WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will host Raise the Region 2021, an event to help local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.
FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be holding a 30-hour fundraising event Wednesday, March 10.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties. Preregistration is required by Friday, Feb. 26. For nonprofits interested in registering for this event and a complete set of rules, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits.
To contribute to the effort, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
