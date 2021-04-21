Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then becoming clear overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then becoming clear overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.