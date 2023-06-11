MILTON — As she looked toward the sunny skies and watched hundreds of revelers pour through the gates, an excited Vanessa Venios-Antanitis said she was pleased the smokey weather from the Canadian fires cleared the air and there wasn’t a raindrop in site.
“I cannot thank the beer gods enough for making this day,” said Venios-Antanitis, organizer of the annual Milton PA Beer Fest, held Saturday in the lot next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
As the event opened, Venios-Antanitis said she expected around 1,000 people to turn out for the spirited celebration.
“We have over 50 vendors,” she said. “This year, we have more vendors (than previous years).”
According to Venios-Antanitis, the festival is the largest fundraiser for The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), Milton’s downtown organization.
“It generally raises over $30,000,” Venios-Antanitis said, of the festival. “The money goes toward supporting the staff and our resources to keep the organization going.”
With the exception of 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most events — the Milton PA Beer Fest has been held annually since 2017.
Along with vendors from various breweries and related businesses, volunteers with various local nonprofit organizations assisted with serving beer to revelers.
Elaine Pfeil was among those on hand. She was representing the Downtown Milton Merchants Association, which operates under the auspices of TIME.
“This draws attention to what is here (in Milton),” Pfeil said. “It brings people here that will not normally come (to Milton).”
She hopes those people keep coming back to support the many businesses in the community.
George Venios, TIME’s executive director, said 75% of festival attendees live in communities other than Milton.
Monte and Lisa Rader, of Sugarloaf, were among the festival attendees.
As they were taking selfies while holding glasses of beer, the Raders noted that was one of their first selfies. Saturday also marked their first visit to Milton.
“I love it here so far,” Monte said.
“It’s a very nice town,” Lisa added.
The Raders said a family member won tickets to the festival at an event they attended in Bloomsburg. The family member was unable to attend, and gifted their tickets to the Raders.
Thad Benner, of Eclipse Craft Brewing in Sunbury, said his business has been participating in the festival for five years.
“This is one of the best things you can do to get your product out there,” Benner said, of attending the festival.
He noted that it’s the second-largest beer festival his business participates in, with one held in Selinsgrove being the only one which is bigger.
Benner also praised the volunteers from TIME who put the Milton festival together each year.
“A shout out to the organizers,” he said. “They are good with organization.”
Venios-Antanitis said planning for the event starts one year prior.
“The two weeks leading up (to the festival), it’s almost every day we are busy doing something (to prepare),” she said.
Like the business vendors participating in the event, staff and volunteers from participating organizations said the festival also provides good exposure for what they do.
Kris LaVanish, director of the Milton Public Library, stood side-by-side with library employee Desire Moore at a stand promoting the library. The two also served samples of beer to festival attendees.
“Any time the library can get into the community and meet people where they are, it’s a win for everyone,” LaVanish said.
Barry Mabus, a volunteer with the Milton Model Train Museum, said he and fellow museum volunteers also enjoy assisting with the festival each year.
“The guys love it,” Mabus said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Volunteers with the Milton Fire Department also had a strong presence at the event. Fire police were assisting with keeping a watchful eye over the event, and volunteers were on standby in the event that any medical or other emergencies occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.