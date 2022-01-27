LEWISBURG — The return of a beloved mid-winter festival could result in the largest edition of it yet.
The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival will be held through the day on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at various sites in downtown Lewisburg. Visit www.lewisburgpa.com or the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) Facebook page for a schedule.
Lynne Ragusea, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive assistant, said the streets would be lined with the most ice sculptures ever. There will also be four “live” creations of ice sculptures spread over the two days of the festival.
“We are going to have two on Friday and two on Saturday,” Ragusea said. “I get frustrated because the carvings go on Friday mornings when the kids are in school. I wanted to make sure there was some carving going on Saturday so the kids could come out and watch the carving.”
The Polar Bear Plunge will also return this year managed by Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN). Registration for the event which will benefit LN can be completed online (www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org).
Ragusea said a “pre-plunge” event, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 was planned for the Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Ragusea said Hanna Radio (92.3 FM) will broadcast live from the restaurant with an appearance by Mayor Kendy Alvarez.
Ragusea credited LN and Taylor Lightman, its executive director, for a planning a procession from Brasserie Louis to Lewisburg Landing, arriving at the start time of the plunge. The pep band which usually performs during Bucknell athletic events was scheduled to be part of the three-block parade to Front and St. George streets.
Due to the renovation of Hufnagle Park, organizers have had to find alternate sites for activities, Ragusea said children’s activities would be held in front of the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) and the River Valley Nature School would host the activities for young people.
The Greenspace would also be the site for an ice sculpture carving which would be part of a 10-minute podcast. Ragusea explained URLs would be posted so that people could listen via their phones.
“It is going to have an original story that centers on the ice sculpture that is going to be carved there,” Ragusea added. “It is geared towards kids and is a friendly, fun radio drama.”
After a hiatus in 2021, the festival would return, again sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital. Ragusea noted that facial covering was not mandatory at the outdoor event, but temperatures may warrant a covering to keep noses warm.
Other scheduled events and included the Walking Chocolate Tour, Hearty Chili Cook-Off and the Frosty 5K. Downtown shopping passes would also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.