TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently released its list of students of the month for October.
Outstanding Senior
Lauren M. Trapani, daughter of Christopher and Penny Trapani, of Watsontown, was named Outstanding Senior.
Lauren is active in Class of 2021 (historian), Student Council, cross country, track and field and National Honor Society.
She is a member of Watsontown United Methodist Church and enjoys going to Dunkin’ with friends.
Lauren’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, four-time cross country state medalist and state runner-up in the 3200 meters (track and field).
She plans to continued her cross country/track and field career at Bucknell University, where she will major in engineering.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Norah R. Hollenbach, daughter of Wendy Hollenbach, of Allenwood, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Norah is active in Open Door, National Honor Society and Concert Choir
She is active with Community Mennonite Fellowship in youth group and is a worship team leader. She is president of Key Club and employed with Esbern Dairy Farm.
Her hobbies include horseback riding, volleyball, reading, hiking and camping.
Her awards and achievements include District Choir and she plans to attend a four-year university to earn a degree in nursing.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Rebekah A. Fetterhoff, daughter of George Fetterhoff and Heidi Fetterhoff, of Watsontown, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is active with Tri-Hi-Y, Spanish Club, Reading Club, Drama Club, BLSV and is senior representative for the Class of 2021.
Rebekah is active with NHS, and Little League and her hobbies include reading, listening to music, board games, video games, sports, cooking, baking and hanging out with friends.
Her awards and achievements include Conversationalist Award, National Honor Society and keynote speaker for BLSV convention.
She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Alexis M. Staggert, daughter of Miles and Tina Staggert, of Allenwood, was named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Alexis is active in FCCLA and is involved in community service projects.
She is employed as a nurses aide at RiverWoods and enjoys riding four-wheelers, baking, watching demos, truck and tractor pulls.
Her awards and achievements including FCCLA (Power of One, 2017, 2018, Chapter Member of the Year 2017, 2019, Underclassmen Leadership 2019, Silver in Chapter Service Project Display 2018, Gold in Chapter Service Project Display 2019 and Silver Chapter Service Project Display 2020).
Alexis plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in nursing.
