WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz has released its schedule of upcoming events.
The puppet team will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, during the Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts, Shamokin.
The group will present June 15-18 during the Christ Wesleyan Day School Summer Camp, and will be participating in the Watsontown July 4 parade.
Presentations are held at 7 each night on Facebook.
