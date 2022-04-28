WASHINGTON — Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) contributed to a town-hall style meeting Wednesday to encourage continued expansion of broadband internet service in rural areas.
The online meeting, sponsored by Rural Voices USA, noted that Pennsylvania was due to receive $100 million from $65 billion in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Casey said broadband, or high speed internet, can offer benefits for business and education in rural areas.
“Having high speed internet connects people to the world,” he said. “It allows people to learn, to grow and be more successful.”
Casey conceded that state or local governments may find it difficult to agree on spending on their own.
Lisa Hone, Biden administration senior advisor for broadband, was also among the guests and noted that there was a provision in the federal spending for low-income households in need of broadband service.
The subsidy was called the Affordable Connectivity Program.
“It provides up to $30 per month broadband subsidy for lower-income households,” Hone said. “That includes many households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. For 2022, for a family of four that is $55,000.”
Family recipients of food stamps, Women Infants Children (WIC) benefits, Medicaid and other programs may also be eligible via www.acpbenefit.org.
Dave Williams, a participant, asked when a timeline toward improved service could be projected. Hone said there was already funding flowing via the American Rescue Plan. A Small Business Administration Reconnect Program was also in the works.
Dennis Wolff, former secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, noted that broadband service allowed him to operate his dairy farm at a more efficient level. He said wireless capability of modern farm equipment allows for “precision farming.”
“Precision farming is when you harvest a crop it tells you what the yield is in small sections of a field,” Wolff said. “When it comes time to fertilize that field, when it comes time to plant a new crop of corn or soybeans you can use that information to make sure you are putting the right amount of seed or the right amount of fertilizer on your fields to maximize the profits.”
Wolff, from the Millville area of Columbia County, said many farms to the north do not have broadband access.
Other guests included Mark Critz, a former member of Congress from the Johnstown area, Krista Pontius, 2021 National Teacher of the Year, and Jay Bratton, a student.
Locally, officials have celebrated improved broadband access but acknowledged there would be room for still further improvement.
A January announcement at the Montour Preserve noted that expanded service began in August and covered parts of five counties. Danville-based DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) and its leadership was given credit for bringing counties, federal officials and internet service providers together.
Proponents said it would likely be cheaper, more reliable and faster than internet via satellite or cable.
