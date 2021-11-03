MILTON — After months of campaigning, and a razor-thin margin among the votes counted Tuesday evening, the results of the Milton mayoral race remain in question.
Northumberland County Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said a Wednesday recount of votes cast on Election Day confirmed Democrat Tom Aber received 595 votes. Republican Joe Moralez received 594.
However, Savidge said there are three unopened provisional ballots which were cast Tuesday in the race. Those ballots were deemed to be acceptable on Wednesday.
In keeping with election protocol, Savidge said the ballots will be opened and added to the tally at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov 4.
He noted that two of the ballots were cast by registered Republicans, with one being cast by a registered Democrat. He stressed those votes may not necessarily have been cast along party lines.
In the event of a tie, Savidge said protocol calls for the winner to be determined by either the flip of a coin or a drawing of numbers between the two candidates.
Regardless of the outcome, Moralez said he's glad the tight race has cast attention on Milton.
"I think this is great," he said. "I think it's once in a lifetime, it's history making.
"I ran to improve Milton and get all eyes on Milton," Moralez continued. "This is good for business, it's good for our community... If I don't (win), this is a good consolation prize. We were able to get all eyes on Milton."
He also noted that many people didn't realize that, in the event of a tie, procedures call for the winner to be determined by a coin flip or drawing of numbers.
"Milton has two good candidates," Moralez said. "Whether I win or Tom wins, Milton wins... This all eyes on Milton is only going to benefit us in the future."
Like on Tuesday evening, Aber on Wednesday continued to express surprise about the nearly equal number of votes which have been cast for the two candidates.
"It's hard to believe," he said. "It's hard to believe this happened, if it does end up in a tie."
Like Moralez, he said this mayoral election will be remembered for years to come.
"We certainly opened up a lot of talk around Milton," Aber said. "It will be talked around town for quite some time."
Both he and Moralez noted the bond which developed between them as they campaigned side-by-side Tuesday at Milton’s Ward 5 polling place.
“We just let everybody know that we got along," he said.
Milton's mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $3,100 yearly stipend.
The new mayor is expected to take the oath of office in January, replacing Mark Shearer, who was appointed in June following the passing of longtime Mayor Ed Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.