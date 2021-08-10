WASHINGTONVILLE — As the sun rose Monday over the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, the stables bustled with activity — and filled with the sounds of livestock from cows to goats and sheep — as agriculture enthusiasts from across the region prepared for a week of showmanship and fellowship.
Sisters Amanda Rapp, 14, and Annabelle Rapp, 18, both of Paxinos, worked to hang curtains in the stables where six of their cows will be staying this week during the fair.
In addition to the cows, Amanda noted her family has 10 sheep and two goats which will be spending the week at the fairgrounds.
“We have a camper here that we stay overnight in,” Amanda said, of her family. “We show (animals) pretty much every night.”
Annabelle said she particularly enjoys entering her cows — which weigh approximately 1,400 pounds each — in the competitions. She also enjoys other aspects of the fair.
“As I’ve gotten older, I like to sit back and watch the younger kids,” Annabelle said. “This teaches them a lot about life and responsibility.”
Similar to the Rapp sisters, Jill Thomas of Catawissa said the fair is an event her family participates in together.
Her daughters Molly, 15, Emma, 14, Lily, 11, and Brenna, 10, are each showing animals at the fair. Combined, the family will be showing five goats, four steers and two sheep.
On Monday morning, Molly and Emma helped to clip Brenna’s goat for competition.
“You want them to look the best they can, for the show,” Molly said, of the goat.
“This definitely teaches the girls hard work,” Jill said. “They take care of the animals they have here. It teaches them to work together.”
Alyssa Yoder, of Nescopeck, had 15 dairy goats at the fairgrounds Monday morning.
Yoder noted her family breeds and sells goats, as well as dairy products.
“We market a lot of our own dairy products,” she said.
Yoder said some individuals may notice a difference in the taste of goat milk from cow milk.
“Some people notice a taste difference,” she said. “I don’t notice it.”
She also noted the health benefits of drinking goat milk.
“A lot of people who have problems digesting cow milk do not have that problem with goat milk,” Yoder said.
The fair continues through Saturday.
The schedule of events includes:
• Today: 9 a.m., exhibit judging; noon, dairy fitting contest; 3 p.m., judging of market steers, dairy beef, market goats, sheep; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Jess Zimmerman Band; 6:30 p.m., hot stock, pro farm, super farm and classic tractor pull; 7 p.m., youth rabbit show; 7 p.m., cake and pie auction.
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m., livestock judging; 7 p.m., horse fitting demonstration; 6:30 p.m., lawn stock garden tractor pulls, 7 p.m., entertainment by One80.
• Thursday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m., VIP Showmanship Contest; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Joe Quick; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal pull.
• Friday, Aug. 13: 10 a.m., 4H and FFA presentation and speaking contest; 1 p.m., Supreme Showmanship Contest; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Tommy Guns Band; 6:30 p.m., tractor pull; 7 p.m., Old Timers Show.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m., FFA tractor driving; 3 p.m., tractor pull; 6 p.m., mini horse pull; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by The Loons.
For more information on the fair, visit montourdelongfair.com.
