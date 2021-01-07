WATSONTOWN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Watsontown Borough Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, will be held via p hone.
Those wishing to participate in the meeting should call 646-558-8656, enter meeting ID 881-0264-9144 and passcode 484479.
