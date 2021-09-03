LEWISBURG — A trio of Girl Scouts recently put together a new feature for the Lewisburg Community Garden.
Orissa Reed, Ellis Reed and Olivia Mahon, not only hope their Mud Kitchen provides a diversion for children whose parents are at work in the garden, but also offers an opportunity for healthy play.
Their Mud Kitchen was designed with a wooden kitchen stove as its centerpiece. Its mixing bowls and utensils were augmented by a kiddie pool filled with sand. There are bales of hay and a seat for the grown-ups nearby.
The project got going as the Cadette-level Scouts, members of Troop 61083 of Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, reached out to the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement. The garden is a joint project of the university and Lewisburg Borough.
The contact with the university worked out well for the scouts searching for a project suitable for a Silver Award, the second-highest award a Girl Scout can earn.
“It turned out that they had a few things in mind,” Orissa said. “The Mud Kitchen was one of them and that appealed to us most.”
The girls designed the Mud Kitchen and it was built by Matt Reed, dad and troop leader. Once plans were in place, the main parts of the project went in quickly, just beating the heavy midweek rainfall.
Fundraising included a sale of whoopie pies, chocolate-covered pretzels and fresh-squeezed lemonade at Christmas in July in Lewisburg Recreation Park. It netted them about $300 and helped pay for the wood for the stove.
The Girl Scout troop members noted the final step for Silver Award nomination was to write a summary of the project. Meantime, they have been writing notes of thanks to many supporters of the project. They ranged from food stores to fuel stops and a local hardware store.
Orissa added the sensory experience of a young person playing in a Mud Kitchen was valuable. What’s more, virtually anyone could build one and broaden the outlook and improve the development of its young users.
“Even you don’t have access to places where your kids can get out and do stuff, you can easily build a little area,” Orissa said. “You can even put a little table in your backyard and set it up with some old silverware.”
Health benefits of playing in dirt reportedly include improving the immune system by conditioning the body to certain microorganisms at a young age. Orissa added serotonin levels may also increase, which is often credited with an improved sense of well-being.
Mahon recalled living near the Lewisburg Community Garden and being brought to an annual community harvest meal. She said there was nothing much for her to do at the garden at the time.
“I feel that now that there is a little kitchen for kids to go to they can interact more and it will be more fun,” Mahon said. “They will want to come down to the community garden instead of thinking of it as just a ‘place’ near the end of town.”
Ellis similarly hoped young children would grow to appreciate the dirt of nature. Play in the Mud Kitchen may also help youngsters adapt when conditions are something short of ideal.
