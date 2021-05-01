BLOOMSBURG — Expansion is on the horizon for a network of clinics dedicated to getting children on the autism disorder spectrum to achieve their greatest potential.
Mission Autism Clinics LLC (MAC) recently announced it would open a clinic at 45 Route 11, Shamokin Dam. The location is near the split in the highway from Route 15 and will be the fourth MAC location in Pennsylvania. The Shamokin Dam facility is new from the ground up.
Harry Hinkle, MAC director of community outreach, recently talked about the services of the center from their current Bloomsburg location. He said MAC was founded in the winter of 2019 to bring applied behavior analysis (ABA) to rural areas. He added the availability of ABA at the local level could be a life-saver for parents.
"I know a family that was driving more than an hour from the Sugarloaf/Hazleton area to get services," Hinkle said. "The goal and the mission for us was to make sure the services are more easily accessible to families."
Hinkle said daytime programming at the MAC was for children age 2 to 6, while children up to their mid-teens could be served by a more focussed after-school program. Some children will need more attention than others, but it is all offered on a one-on-one basis.
"We have an awesome opportunity to spread awareness," he added. "(We'll) educate people about the acceptance of autism."
Hinkle said ABA therapy was effective in reducing aggression and improving communications and language skills. He said progress in those areas could improve acceptance of autism in society overall.
Cooperation with other institutions was part of the MAC's objective, Hinkle said. Continuation of services offered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) was among the examples.
"To be successful and to have the kids have great success, you have to partner with the the services they are currently getting," Hinkle said. "We partner with nonprofit organizations constantly to make sure the kids and families are getting a great experience."
Jasmine Martinez, a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) based in the Bloomsburg clinic, said intake included finding out something an otherwise uncommunicative child is interested in. In simple terms, the analyst mimics the child's action with the hopes that they will see they are are trying to communicate.
"Sometimes the job is observing, letting (the child) take the lead and see what they do," Martinez said. "Communication is not just verbal, it is through action, through facial expression and paying attention to those kind of things."
Martinez recalled a success story of a child who engaged in tantrums and throwing things on the floor, but has since improved to the point where the child is on a schedule, can handle changes from room to room and even politely object to things he does not want to do.
A student of child psychology for a time, Martinez said working with young people in Special Olympics tweaked her interest in autism. It began with an invitation to go to a Special Olympics bowling event.
"I went and they had individuals in various stages and various diagnoses," Martinez said. "So I went week after week and volunteered."
The Special Olympics organizer proved to be a mentor and encouraged Martinez to work with a person with autism on a day when their regular person was absent. From there, Martinez started a conversation with the young person's in-home therapist which led to work as a respite worker, additional study and a career as a BCBA.
Hinkle added an outing was planned for Sunday, June 6, at Knoebel's Amusement Resort where there will be an autism-friendly day. Information about MAC was available at www.missionautismclinics.com.
Other resources for families or individuals with disorders on the autism spectrum include:
• The Center for Community Resources, a provider of support to locate and monitor services for people age 21 and up living with autism spectrum disorder. Call 866-539-7689 for more information or to be placed on the interest list.
• ASERT (Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training), a partnership of medical centers, autism research centers, universities and other providers involved in treatment and care for people of all ages with autism and their families. Call 877-231-4244 or email info@paautism.org.
• The Geisinger Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute, with locations in the Lewisburg area and Forty Fort, offers a multidisciplinary team which seeks to expand and integrate clinical services, research, education and family support. Call 570-522-9430 or visit www.geisingeradmi.org for more information.
