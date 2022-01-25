DANVILLE — Geisinger has recognized 10 employees with the Susan M. Robel Nursing Scholarship and Caring Award.
Created to honor the legacy of Sue Robel, Geisinger's former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, the two award programs annually recognize the dedicated work of Geisinger employees.
The Caring Award honors Geisinger employees who are dedicated to caring for others in the workplace and beyond. Winners receive $500 in cash and $500 for their charity of choice.
The Caring Award winners are: Carlos Castillo, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Candace Cremard, RN, Geisinger Community Medical Center; Ashley Hoffman, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Judy Rockey, RN, Geisinger Scenery Park; and Michele Swida, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
The Nursing Scholarship program recognizes employees currently enrolled in nursing school who exemplify what it means to go above and beyond in providing patient care.
These people continually show a commitment to meeting the highest standards of bedside care and work tirelessly to make sure patients are treated with the utmost compassion and kindness. Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000 toward their tuition, funded by the Alice E. Steele Endowment.
The Nursing Scholarship winners are: Brianna Benscoter, RN, Geisinger Medical Center; Megan Harshbarger, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital; Jasselis Pozo-Guzman, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Terri Seidel, RN, Geisinger Medical Center; and Katelyn Urbina, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
