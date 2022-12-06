Making a creative space

MILTON — An organization which has received thousands of dollars in grant funding over the last year to support MakerSpace programming and science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) training recently opened a location where those learning activities will come to life.
The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) recently held a grand opening for the Milton MakerShop, located at 7 Broadway.
Becka Warfel, MakerSpace program director, said TIME has been in the process of launching a MakerSpace program for several years.
“The (COVID-19) pandemic got in the way, we had to postpone the plans,” Warfel explained. “I was hired in June as the program director to monitor the teenagers that were on (TIME’s) payroll. They were working on training with the MakerSpace technology that we have, so they could eventually teach others.”
In September, Warfel said the organization acquired the storefront property at 7 Broadway.
“We’re like ‘now we have a store. We can combine the MakerSpace with a little consignment area where teens can come and rent a spot for a couple of bucks,’” she explained.
In addition to being a MakerSpace, and an area where teens can rent space to sell their own consignment items, Warfel said the space is open for teenagers to come by to do their homework. They can also utilize various pieces of technology which are available in the space, including 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, soldering irons and sewing machines.
The Milton MakerShop is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“The MakerShop itself is still a nonprofit, it’s a public resource, free to everyone, of all ages, to use the technology and materials,” Warfel said. “We’re going to be having some workshops that are open to anyone who is interested... It’s going to be project-based learning.”
The MakerSpace inside of the store, Warfel explained, is part of the Central Pennsylvania MakerSpace Academy.
In December 2021, TIME announced receiving a $40,000 grant from the PPL Foundation to support the Susquehanna Valley MakerSpace Program.
In announcing those funds, TIME said the program would be educational based, offering STEAM programming by TIME and the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project.
TIME also received financial support from the Degenstein Foundation and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to support its MakerSpace programming.
In May, TIME announced receiving a $200,000 grant from the Manufacturing PA Training-To-Career Program (MTTC) to hire four part-time instructors to provide STEAM training to youth at locations throughout Pennsylvania.
When those funds were announced, TIME Executive Director George Venios said the grant would cover the first two years of a new Mobile MakerSpace Unit program being launched by the organization.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
