Making a creative space

Participating in a ribbon cutting at the Milton MakerShop are, from left, Micah Fritz, Chloe Russell, Becka Warfel, Ely Reitz, Amaya Knelly and Grace Young.

 PROVIDED BY BUZZ MEACHUM

MILTON — An organization which has received thousands of dollars in grant funding over the last year to support MakerSpace programming and science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) training recently opened a location where those learning activities will come to life.

The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) recently held a grand opening for the Milton MakerShop, located at 7 Broadway.

