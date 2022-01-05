MEDIA — The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), is an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap striking images of litter across the commonwealth and is now underway.
The contest is open to Pennsylvania amateur photographers only.
Entries will be judged on six criteria; Anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title; and severity of the litter.
A top prize of $500 will be awarded in each of two categories, adult and student. Four additional prizes will be awarded, with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 31. Photos must be taken in Pennsylvania by Commonwealth residents.
Send entries —with a limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10 — to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include: Entrant’s name; address; email address; telephone number; title given to photo; location of litter site; and how you learned of the contest.
For more information, visit https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.