Milton revitalizes National Junior Honor Society

MILTON — The Milton Middle School has re-established its chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). Thirty-four students were recently inducted into the society.
Initially established Sept. 15, 1987, the chapter existed while Milton had a junior high school. Unfortunately, the chapter waned in the 1990s. The current faculty and leadership at Milton Middle School decided to reinstate the chapter.
In spite of the global pandemic, a faculty council was established, by-laws and procedures were written, and students were selected and inducted into the chapter.
The induction ceremony for the National Junior Honor Society was held at 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 24, in adherence to the district’s health and safety plan.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a minimum, cumulative grade point average of 93%. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, citizenship, and character.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in community or school activities. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty. Citizenship is evaluated based on participation and responsible involvement in activities such as scouting, community organizations, and school clubs.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the principal.
As members of NJHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects.
“Milton Middle School is proud to induct these 34 outstanding students into Milton chapter of the National Junior Honor Society,” Principal Gregory Scoggins said. “The opportunity for our students to take part in an organization that promotes scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character is one that will mold and develop these students throughout their lives. We are very proud of this occasion and we very much look forward to the great things to come for these wonderful students.”
National Junior Honor Society is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program for middle level students and was founded in 1929 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
The thirty-four Milton Middle School students inducted are: Chadrick Bastian, Lilly Batman, Emily Beaver, Kaleb Eger, Amelia Gainer, Erin Hess, Pierce Hoffer, Joel Langdon, Izayah Minium, Abigail Moser, Addyson Murray, Camron Roush, Avery Sassaman, Emily Seward, Levi Shamblen, Kyleigh Snyder, Jonah Strobel, Grace Young, Katelyn Davister, Trent DeLong, Alexander Familia, Alexander Krall, Kiley Long, Makayla Loreman, Olivia Maynard, Aaron Parker, Samantha Roarty, Alyvia Russell, Elizabeth Schrock, Claire Souder, Emily Waltman, Brady Wolfe, Makala Yarnell, Addison Zettlemoyer, Katelyn Davister and Trent DeLong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.