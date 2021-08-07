LEWISBURG — Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) is hopeful a special session of Congress will be called to finish the latest federal infrastructure bill.
Meuser told a Friday breakfast gathering that its passage is indeed possible. As proposed, Pennsylvania would get about $15 billion to $16 billion of the $1.2 trillion proposal.
“I think that is game-changing money for our infrastructure,” Meuser said. “It is for our transportation infrastructure and our revitalization efforts.”
However, Meuser said “everything is in jeopardy.”
Meuser said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12) has affirmed there would be no action on the infrastructure bill until a $3.5 trillion dollar reconciliation bill is done. The sentiments were echoed by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate majority leader.
Parts of of the reconciliation bill were notably troublesome.
“They want to hire a million people over a five-year period to be part of a Civilian Climate Corps,” Meuser said. “That might be important, but a million people hired by the federal government may not be the best idea right now. We have debt of $28.5 trillion, $6 (trillion) of that is in just the last two years.”
He was unsure of other elements, such as home care assistance, which may be important but not economically feasible. Based on the record of some COVID-19 spending, there was also the potential for fraud.
Gov. Tom Wolf should have consulted restaurant and other service industries more closely at the start of the pandemic, Meuser said. He added that an offer of how to help out would have been useful rather than the “over-reaching” tactics.
Among "strange things" happening in Washington, Meuser cited the recently announced presidential order to extend an eviction moratorium. It was strange that even President Joe Biden was skeptical it could be overturned by the courts.
Meuser was recognized for participation in Problem Solvers Caucus. He said outside of the big personalities which get the headlines, there was a more pragmatic atmosphere in Washington than some people realize.
“The extreme ends are not what the reality is in the end,” Meuser said. “That's one of the reasons I am on the Problem Solvers Caucus.”
The caucus seeks compromise, he added, thanks in part to business-oriented members.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) gathering, sponsored by PPL Electric Utilities, was the first in-person legislative breakfast in over 16 months.
Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director, commended Meuser for support of the infrastructure bill and broadband internet. Witter noted the utility has a goal of zero carbon imprint in the years ahead.
Witter warned of teaser rates offered by alternate electric suppliers which could result in higher bills long term. PPL planned to ask the Public Utilities Commission for measures to stop deceptive marketing practices.
