LEWISBURG — Take a few minutes to speak with anyone who knew John "Huck" Huckaby and they're likely to tell you he was a fair journalist who was passionate about covering wrestling, and those who were involved with the sport.
Huckaby passed away Tuesday.
Although he retired as The Standard-Journal's editor in 2001, his decades-long career in journalism continued thereafter as he covered wrestling, and other news and sporting stories, on a part-time basis.
A 1960 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, Huckaby wrestled while in high school, and while attending West Chester State College.
He served four years as a Navy journalist, from 1961 to 1965.
His career in local journalism started in 1965. Throughout the decades, he worked as a reporter, editor and sports writer. His years on the job included stints at newspapers in Sunbury and Williamsport, before wrapping up his career at The Standard-Journal.
He received several awards for his coverage of amateur wrestling: Pennsylvania Wrestling Roundup Media Award of Excellence (1988-89); District 4 Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, 1992; National Wrestling Media Association Print Journalist of the Year, 2001 and 2010; and Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, 2002.
Huckaby was recognized as a Lewisburg Area High School Distinguished Alumni in 2002, and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Pennsylvania Chapter in 2007.
"Huck was a very serious journalist," said Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal. "There was no excuse or room for errors.
"A journalist presents information as a news story in a well-rounded, objective manner," she continued. "He did that with every story he wrote or edited. Working with him was an honor and privilege which I will always cherish."
She considered Huckaby to be "a great friend."
"What I remember about Huck is his hearty laugh, and in this business, we sure did share a few of those," Moyer reflected.
"Whenever I would visit him, there would be a minimum of five newspapers, at any given time, in his possession," she continued. "He had ink in his blood. He had excellent writing skills, top-notch grammar and time-management skills. If you look at any successful journalist, you will find that their main qualities are persistence and determination."
Chris Brady, a former editor of The Standard-Journal who worked in the newsroom under Huckaby, also recalls his passion for the news industry.
"I remember him coming to the office each day with stacks of newspapers," Brady said. "Our newsroom conversations about local news of the day, how we would cover stories and events, and the commitment to fair, but through, news gathering remains with me to this day."
Brian Holtzapple, who currently works in The Standard-Journal's sports department, credits Huckaby with giving him his start in journalism.
Huckaby hired Holtzapple to work for a newspaper in Sunbury, in 1994.
"I read his stories on a daily basis growing up, so the interview I had with him was a little nerve wracking," Holtzapple recalled. "Even though I was wet behind the ears and had very little experience in the journalism field, he hired me."
Although he admittedly made "plenty of mistakes" in his early years in the field, Holtzapple credits Huckaby with sticking with and mentoring him.
"Years later, I found out from a co-worker that Huck considered cutting me loose," Holtzapple said. "For some reason he didn't.
"Eventually, I improved, mainly by keeping a close eye on the changes Huck made to my work, and by taking his words and advice to heart," he continued. "I wouldn't be where I'm at if it wasn't for him. He was definitely a mentor of mine, and I appreciate all that he did for me."
Brady describes Huckaby as being "a legend in local wrestling circles." Those who knew Huckaby best attest to his dedication to covering the sport.
Frank Dimon, a local writer and photographer who covers sports for several news outlets — including The Standard-Journal — started reading Huckaby's stories in 1979, when Dimon first moved to the area.
"(I) was in awe of it, especially his wrestling coverage," Dimon said.
He noted the irony in how he met Huckaby, as it wasn't covering a wrestling tournament.
"It was a Sunday night gathering of football coaches from the Central Susquehanna Conference, for their annual post-season selection of their all-star squads," Dimon recalled. "Huck and I somehow ended up being the vote tabulators that night.
"I bought Huck a beer — maybe two or three — and we came up with a list of CSC standouts, and a friendship was born," Dimon said. "For the next 25-plus years, we shared hard press row seats, slogged through endless typing of agate, conducted joint interviews, and told stories."
He said their friendship was an unlikely one.
"Huck's politics leaned to the left, mine titled to the right," Dimon said. "He was an Atlanta Braves fan, and my New York Yankees had inflicted a huge amount of pain on Braves faithful, in 1996 and 1999, with World Series wins.
"We never talked about politics," he continued. "The Braves-Yankees rivalry? We largely skipped past the mostly one-sided struggle, though I'd occasionally remind him in an email which team held the upper hand. Huck would snarl back that his beloved Braves would eventually have an answer for 'The Bombers.'"
Dimon and Huckaby mostly spent time together in the winter, while covering wrestling.
"Huck and I usually ended up sitting next to each other," Dimon said. "He'd start by telling stories. Using what one friend would describe as an incredible capacity for wrestling knowledge, Huck entertained many of us on press row. Sadly, those stories are gone now."
Bob Greenly, who served as the Milton Area High School's wrestling coach for 28 years, was also friends with Huckaby.
"John was the premiere wrestling reporter in the area for years," Greenly said. "He knew wrestling, he loved wrestling. He was as good of a reporter as there was. He taught a lot of the younger guys a lot of the stuff that they were able to use later on."
He also noted that Huckaby covered wrestling matches "honestly."
"He didn't sugar coat anything," Greenly said. "But he was always there to pat you on the back, along with reporting what you did. He was a big supporter of the (wrestling) programs."
Huckaby also took a vested interest in the lives of area high school wrestlers after graduation.
"He would ask how such-and-such was doing, have you heard from this coach or this wrestler?" Greenly recalled. "He liked to keep up with everything."
Albert Mabus, who won a state wrestling championship while a student at Warrior Run in 1977, was impressed that Huckaby contacted him 25 years later to do a story on the sensational 1977 season for area wrestlers.
He is thankful for the passion Huckaby had for covering the sport.
"He knew so much of the history of the area, he was part of it, he reported it," Mabus said. "He knew people, and he was accessible and knowledgable. He talked wrestling, wrestlers like to talk to wrestlers about wrestling."
Like Mabus, Roger Crebs was also impressed that Huckaby continued to follow his career beyond high school.
Crebs is the head wrestling coach at Lycoming College, and remembers Huckaby covering his wrestling career while he was a student at Lewisburg Area High School.
"When you were featured or talked about in (Huckaby's wrestling column), it was cool," Crebs said. "It was a good conversation.
He said Huckaby continued to do stories on him while wrestling at Lock Haven University, and after becoming the coach at Lycoming.
"He was up and interviewed me (at Lycoming College) a couple of different times," Crebs said. "He always called and asked how my sons were doing."
Crebs sons both wrestle, Gable at Lycoming College and Cael for the Naval Academy.
He said the dedication Huckaby showed toward the sport of wrestling was "extremely important."
"The loyalty he had for the sport of wrestling, it was incredible," Crebs said. "He was extremely loyal to his trade... You are not going to find that anymore."
Doug Shiffler, a 1977 wrestling state champion from Lewisburg, describes Huckaby as "a legend in the media."
"His articles... everybody couldn't wait to read them," Shiffler said. "He covered wrestling to a high standard."
He developed a friendship with Huckaby.
"I drank many beers with him," Shiffler said, with a laugh. "He always told great stories. That's the one thing I'm going to miss. His storytelling."
He also noted that Huckaby would often ask how former high school wrestlers were doing, years after their time on the mat.
"It meant a lot to everybody that he still thought about them," Shiffler said.
Sarah Kowalski served alongside Huckaby as a member of the Milton Rotary Club. She noted that Huckaby covered her nephew, Elias Biddle, as he wrestled for Warrior Run.
"He would always ask how Elias was, what he was doing," Kowalski said. "He had an interest in the kids who wrestled. Elias is 30-some years old now, and (Huckaby) would always ask and want to know how he was doing."
After posting on social media about Huckaby's passing, Kowalski received a message from a woman who remembered Huckaby writing a story about the woman's daughter as she played basketball.
"She had it framed because it was such a good article," Kowalski said. "(Huckaby) loved sports, any kind of sports.
"He was just well respected... and liked by so many people," Kowalski continued. "He was so fair... He treated people with respect, and I think that's an important attribute."
Milton Rotary Club President Rick Coup said Huckaby joined the organization in 1999.
"He was currently on our board of directors," Coup said. "He ran our Pancake Day for many years, and was involved with that until 5 a.m. in the morning until 8 or 8:30 at night."
In coordinating the annual Election Day fundraiser, Coup said Huckaby's responsibilities including coordinating the volunteer help with the event.
"He was in charge of all the supplies that we would need, and was also there to help set up, each year, for Pancake Day," Coup said.
Kowalski said she, Huckaby and Rotarian P. Lin Davis — who passed away in September — would often talk about wrestling while volunteering with Pancake Day.
"I can't go through wrestling season without Lin Davis and Huck coming to mind," Coup said. "We lost both our wrestling Rotarians this year."
In addition to heading up Pancake Day, Coup said Huckaby assisted with editing the club's newsletter, and submitted Rotary articles and photos to area newspapers for publication.
"He was a great professional, as far as being (The Standard-Journal's) editor, helping out with many of our press releases for the club," Coup said. "I am missing him desperately from helping with that."
Kowalski said Huckaby particularly enjoyed the Rotary Club's annual Christmastime visit to deliver gifts to a men's section at the Selinsgrove Center.
"Huck would always go," Kowalski said. "He would always say afterwards 'it just doesn't seem right to start the Christmas holiday without attending that event. It really brings the understanding of what the holidays mean.'
"That attitude is just exactly the kind of description of what Huck was."
She also noted that he had vast interests.
"The other thing I loved about Huck was the interests that he had," Kowalski said. "Every year, he and (wife) Barb would go to the Toronto Film Festival. He would come back and tell me 'you have to see this film.'"
Huckaby and his wife Barb attended the festival for 30 years.
Kowalski also noted that Huckaby and her husband, Joe, would often exchange books to read.
"(Huckaby) was well read, he wrote very well," Kowalski said. "He was an all-around great guy."
There will be no services for Huckaby.
"Anyone who knew him wasn't surprised that he didn't want services to mark the end of his life," Dimon said. "It's probably just as well, because locating a venue in the valley that could accommodate all the folks that would want to say goodbye would present a big challenge."
Editor's note from Kevin Mertz, of The Standard-Journal: Huck sent an email to me less than one month ago, offering several story suggestions. Even before stepping into the editor's chair, he would email story ideas to me from time to time. Each of his ideas were on point, clearly sent by a veteran journalist still deeply in touch with what's taking place in the community. When I received that final email from Huck, I thought his health may be on the upswing. Now, I know he was still being a dedicated journalist to the very end. I always appreciated Huck's story suggestions, and other emails he would send offering tips for improving the newspaper. His words of encouragement also meant a lot to me. Even in his retirement, he was clearly passionate about wanting The Standard-Journal to be the best it could be. Journalists everywhere can learn from the lessons taught by Huck, be dedicated to what you do, in touch with your community and strive to be error free. I will miss the emails from Huck, and his occasional visits to our office.
