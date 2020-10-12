WATSONTOWN — Police have charged a 46-year-old Watsontown man following allegations he had sexual contact with a girl in Watsontown.
Watsontown police said Larry Tickle Jr., 46, was charged with felony counts of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault stemming from an alleged incident between 2:30 and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at a Watsontown residence.
Rickle was jailed in Northumberland County pending arraignment, police noted.
Additionally, state police reported a warrant was issued following the alleged violation of a protection-from-abuse order by Tickle. That incident allegedly occurred at 7:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in Turbotville.
