MILTON — A large column of smoke could be seen from several miles away as firefighters from across the region responded to a barn fire which broke out at around 2 p.m. Sunday at 875 Mexico Road, near the intersection with Shin Street, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported finding the barn fully engulfed in flames.
The barn was located back a long drive, on an incline, with firefighters running hose line from the end of the driveway to flow water to the scene. Tanker trucks dumping the water at the end of the drive were being filled from a hydrant located just over 1 mile away, at the intersection of Route 642 and Carpenter Road.
Several horses were seen wandering in a field in front of the barn.
Firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, the Warrior Run area, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, Potts Grove, Point Township, Union Township, Point Township and Washingtonville were among those to respond to the scene.
Mexico Road, in the area of the fire, was closed as firefighters worked on scene.
The Standard-Journal will release more details on the fire as they become available.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.