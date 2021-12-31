MILTON — With the 2021 edition of the Pennsylvania Farm Show being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Milton-area teen with a history of exhibiting at the show is anticipating its return.
Olivia Arnold, a 17-year-old Milton Area High School senior, is preparing to exhibit a lamb and goat at the farm show.
The show is scheduled for Jan. 8-15 in Harrisburg.
Arnold has exhibited animals at the show for seven or eight years.
"I was really disappointed last year," Arnold said, of the show not being held.
"(This year), I'm really excited," she continued. "I feel it's going to be good. I'm excited for my lamb."
The lamb, Sarge, was purchased earlier this year from an agent. Arnold has been carefully managing his diet, and making sure he gets plenty of exercise.
She has already exhibited Sarge at the North American Invitational Livestock Expo in Kentucky.
"He placed 10th in the natural division," Arnold said. "There were 36 in his class.
"We took him to the Pennsylvania Youth Livestock Expo," she continued. "He won that. He was grand champion. I have high hopes (for the farm show)."
She specifically bought Sarge to be exhibited at the show, and noted he weighed around 110 pounds upon purchase.
"He now weighs 150," Arnold said. "When he got enough weight on him, I started exercising him."
Specifically, Arnold walks with her animals on a treadmill as part of their exercise program.
Judges look for similar criteria in evaluating lambs and goats at the farm show.
"They look for sound structure, built right, the amount of muscle," Arnold explained. "Now, they want them to have a show-ring appeal, good qualities."
Arnold is still deciding which of her two goats she will be exhibiting at the farm show, Dot or Percy. Only one can be entered and she plans to make the decision closer to the time of the show.
"I'm putting in the work as if they are both going," she said.
Dot was purchased in September 2020, while Arnold bought Percy in March.
Both are on dietary management plans.
"It's the same thing as the lamb," Arnold said. "I exercise them on the treadmill."
She explained that the top animals in various categories are auctioned off at the farm show.
Arnold has had animals sold at the show. Republican Scott Wagner paid $1,000 for one of her lambs while he was a candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
Arnold noted that Wagner purchased a number of animals at the show that year, for later resale to vendors.
She has accepted that animals which are auctioned off at the farm show are bound to be butchered by the purchaser.
"You get used to it," Arnold said, adding that she does develop a bond with the animals she raises for show.
"You are working with them on a daily basis," she said. "You are going to form an attachment."
Arnold spends several hours each day working with her animals.
She is the daughter of Randy and Joell Arnold. She grew up on a farm and aspires to work in the agriculture industry.
Her 13-year-old brother, Delvin, plans to exhibit a pig at the 2023 edition of the farm show.
