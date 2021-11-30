LEWISBURG — Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate will be collecting toys and monetary donations for the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program.
Donations can be dropped off at 331 Market St., Lewisburg, or coordinated by calling 570-524-7500.
The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program provides toys during the holidays for children up to 18.
