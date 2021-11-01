LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R. Pa.-12) will speak on a variety of hot topic issues at the Central PA Chamber’s Legislative Event, to be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
To register to attend, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events.
Starting in 2022, the Central PA Chamber plans to return to hosting four Legislative Events throughout the year. The breakfasts will be held Feb. 18, April 22, Sept. 16 and Nov. 11.
