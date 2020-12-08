WATSONTOWN — Fifteen residents of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of an outbreak at the center in late November, according to an attorney representing facility owner Bedrock Care.
"We are extremely sad to report... there have now been a total of 15 deaths, though all but two were on DNR/comfort measures only," Attorney Steven D. Weiner wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal.
According to figures posted Tuesday on the nursing center's website, 97 residents have tested positive for the virus, with five test results pending. Fifty-eight staff members have tested positive.
Weekly data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) notes the facility has a capacity of 125 residents, with 99 being listed as currently being cared for at the facility.
"These continue to be trying times for our country as a whole and nursing homes in particular," Weiner wrote, in his email. "Watsontown remains in close communication with state officials and our collaborative partners, including Geisinger."
He added that several residents have "obtained antibody infusions and that is continuing with appropriate candidates per the determination of the clinicians overseeing delivery of the treatments."
"Last week there was a state infection control survey, which, as reported, did not identify any deficient practices," he continued. "Today we had a call with the DOH and Pa. state epidemiologist, who was in accord with the comprehensive steps taken at the facility."
Weiner said the facility has continued to remain appropriate staffing levels. Staff diagnosed with COVID-19 have returned to work after being "properly cleared."
He noted that Sunday was the last day in which a resident received a positive test result.
"We continue to take all comprehensive measures in accordance with the recommended guidance and work closely with our partners to address this deadly and highly contagious virus which has seemingly overwhelmed our whole nation," Weiner said.
Although no new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the DOH for weeks at Bedrock Care's Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the DOH weekly report now lists 68 deaths from COVID-19 as having occurred at the facility. That number had remained steady at 35, until last week.
The DOH notes the Milton center has a capacity of 138 residents, with 66 currently residing there. One-hundred-six residents and 62 staff members are reported to have contracted COVID-19 at the facility since the onset of an outbreak there in July.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County 15 residents of Nottingham Village in Northumberland are listed as having died after contracting COVID-19.
The DOH reports 59 cases of COVID-19 among Nottingham Village residents, and 37 among staff. The facility has a capacity of 121 residents, with 65 currently being cared for there.
