MILTON — The Pennsylvania State Police will present the 36th Annual Golf Tournament to Benefit Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet, to be held Monday, May 3, at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9.
Registration is due by Friday, April 23, and can be arranged by contacting Tpr. Mark Reasner at 570-524-2662.
The format is a four-man scramble, and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Metal spikes are not allowed.
