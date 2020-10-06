Solar farm could be developed on county land

SUNBURY — A proposed solar farm could generate $175,000 in annual revenue for Northumberland County if the project comes to fruition.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a lease agreement with Blue Planet Funding LLC.
Following the meeting, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the agreement will allow the company to conduct a study on approximately 100 acres the county owns at the Northumberland County South Campus in Coal Township.
If the study is favorable, and the company is able to develop a solar farm on the land, Schiccatano said the county will receive approximately $175,000 in annual revenue from the project. He said the commissioners will have to sign off on additional approvals if the company opts to move forward with the project after the study.
“There’s no cost to the county,” Schiccatano noted. “It’s for property that’s, right now, not being used for anything... It’s land that’s clear and it’s facing in the correct direction so it could be used for solar.”
He said the commissioners have been working on the project for more than six months.
Nathan Savidge, who serves as chief registrar in the county Election Office, reported during the meeting that his office will be receive a $44,800 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit organization.
According to Savidge, the funds can be used to pay additional employees to work in conjunction with the upcoming election, as well as for absentee- and mail-in ballot supplies.
During the salary board portion of Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved creating four part-time, temporary positions to work in the Election Office, at a rate of $15 per hour each.
The temporary employees are to only be used up to 30 days following the Nov. 3 election.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Savidge said his office expects to mail out between 10,000 and 13,000 absentee and mail-in ballots to county residents who have requested them.
“We have four scanners that will process all of the mail-in and absentee ballots,” Savidge said. “We are scanning on Election Day... We should have timely results.”
Schiccatano said those who receive the absentee and mail-in ballots must either mail them back to the Election Office or personally deliver them to the office.
Northumberland County Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich reported that her agency receive a $125,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for renovations to the bathrooms and kitchen at the Sunbury Senior Action Center.
The commissioners approved contracting Generations Construction to complete the work, at a cost of $121,625. The following bids were also received for the project: T-Ross Brothers Construction, $138,860; and Zartman Construction, $188,700.
The commissioners also approved:
• Re-appointing Gary Truckenmiller, of Delaware Township, to serve as a farmer director on the Northumberland County Conservation District Board of Directors, from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Re-appointing Joe Klebon to serve as the commissioner representative on the Northumberland County Conservation District Board of Directors, for 2021.
• Sending a letter to Dennis Davin, of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, to support the application of a Department of Community and Economic Development grant to reconstruction Fisher Drive in Delaware Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.