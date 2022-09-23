LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding its annual Cookin’ Men event, where chefs turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Joining the fun are some “Cookin’ Women” who will bring their own special offerings to the 2022 event. In total 21 chefs or chef teams will be vying for favorite dish and the Top Chef honor.
The event will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the event space of Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.
Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and may not be available at the door.
Physical tickets will be mailed once they’ve been purchased. The event is limited to 350 tickets.
New to this year’s event, attendees can opt for a VIP experience, by purchasing tickets for the Hospitality VIP Reception, to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 and 8 to 9:30 p.m. in the Rusty Rail Brewing Company Game Room. The VIP experience will include a pairing menu prepared by the Rusty Rail executive chef. Only 100 VIP experience tickets are available.
Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award.
To purchase tickets or cast favorite chef votes in any amount— call 570-522-4850 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon Oct. 27.
All of the fan favorite contest votes and event proceeds will benefit the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. The center will utilize the funds raised to ensure that all patients in the region have access to the most advanced screening and diagnostic breast imaging studies.
In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the pinkest enthusiasm at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.