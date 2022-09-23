LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding its annual Cookin’ Men event, where chefs turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.

Joining the fun are some “Cookin’ Women” who will bring their own special offerings to the 2022 event. In total 21 chefs or chef teams will be vying for favorite dish and the Top Chef honor.

