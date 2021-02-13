MILTON — Charlene Heddings found herself in tears as non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania were mandated to close at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Heddings has been operating Charlene's Petal Talk since founding the flower shop along North Arch Street in Milton nearly five years ago.
"When we first closed, it was a huge hit," she said. "We didn't know if we were going to make it."
While closed, Heddings started receiving requests from funeral homes in need of flowers for services.
With non-essential businesses closed down, she said it was difficult to find suppliers to fill the needs. However, she was able to accommodate funeral homes reaching out to her business for assistance in providing flowers.
Just before Mother's Day, Heddings was able to reopen her business.
"It was full bore from there," Heddings said, adding that her business has grown by 30 to 40% since reopening.
"There are so many people not getting out for birthdays, anniversaries," she said, noting that instead they are opting to send flowers to mark special occasions.
"I'm very happy the business has grown," Heddings said. "I didn't have big weddings or proms (last year)."
As of mid week, she was preparing for a Valentine's Day rush, stocking extra flowers and related supplies to prepare for the big day.
Wayne Heddings, Charlene's husband, said Valentine's Day pre orders are running ahead of last year.
However, Charlene said it's difficult to gauge how successful Valentine's Day will be as individuals typically wait until the last minute to buy flowers for their loved one.
"I'm hopeful everything is going to go well," she said.
While Wayne and Charlene are typically the driving force behind the business, the staff size does increase to support the major flower-delivery holidays.
"Right now for Valentine's Day... I'm going to have 10 people on board," Charlene said. "I have four or five delivery people."
She works 12 to 16 hour days to prepare for the holiday.
The bulk of flower deliveries from the business are made within the the Milton, Watsontown and Lewisburg area.
"I do go as far as Mifflinburg, Sunbury, Danville Williamsport," Charlene said.
In addition to flowers, she said candy and balloons can also be ordered for delivery.
The Heddings are hoping to hold a five-year anniversary celebration for the business this summer.
"I'm so grateful for all my continued and new customers," Charlene said. "I'm ecstatic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.