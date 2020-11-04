NEW BERLIN — High voter turnout underscored the importance of the 2020 political season.
So noted Rep. David Rowe (R-85) after unofficial figures had the Republican incumbent well ahead of Democrat Katie Evans.
With 100% of the Union County vote in, Rowe led Evans by a margin of 10,181 to 6,198. Snyder County figures had Rowe leading Evans 10,115 to 3,070.
“The long lines we saw at precincts all around the district and all across the state just goes to show how critical an election this was, from the State House all the way up to the presidency,” Rowe said. “I am incredibly grateful that the people of Union and Snyder counties share my vision and my message of smaller government, lower taxes and fiscal responsibility on the personal level and the governmental level.”
Rowe was confident that the integrity of the electoral process was maintained amid new procedures and the pandemic.
“I know there was a lot of initial confusion with the state Supreme Court changing things off and the (Gov. Tom) Wolf administration issuing new guidance all the way up to Election Day itself,” Rowe said. “But I think our boards of elections in Union and Snyder counties did an amazing job. I have full faith in our county commissioners, the boards of elections and the great work that they do.”
Rowe attended a number of gatherings during the evening, including regional get together at a fitness facility in the New Berlin area.
Rowe, who previously served as East Buffalo Township supervisor, won a special State House election in 2019 after Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) won a special election to replace Tom Marino, who resigned shortly after starting a fifth term.
State House members earn a $90,335 salary per year for a two-year term.
