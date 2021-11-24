MILTON — The director of the Milton Public Library is describing a proposed $12,000 decrease in funding from the Borough of Milton as “devastating.”
Milton Borough Council on Tuesday approved the first reading of the $3.1 million 2022 budget, which includes a 1 mill tax increase.
Joe Moralez was the lone council member to vote against the first reading. Council members Jamie Walker, Dale Pfeil, Cindy Fawess, Linda Meckley, Charles Swartz, Jeff Robol, Ruben Medina, John Pfeil and Richard Specht all voted in favor.
Moralez, who also serves as president of the library’s board of directors, raised several concerns regarding the budget, including a proposed change in funding to the library.
Following the meeting, borough Manager Jess Novinger explained the change in funding proposed in the budget.
According to Novinger, in previous years the library received .425 mills in taxes from the borough, plus delinquent taxes paid from that millage. As a result, she said the library received $35,100 in millage, plus varying amounts of delinquent taxes.
As written, Novinger said the 2022 budget eliminates the tax millage allocated to the library. Instead, it will now receive a $45,000 flat fee from the borough.
During the meeting, Novinger said the decrease in funding to the library will equal approximately $12,000.
“The borough needs to start managing some of the increases we are seeing in house before we can take care of other nonprofits,” Novinger said, following the meeting.
“Defunding a library in any community… is irresponsible and wrong,” Moralez said, during the meeting. “Education should be the number one focus in any community.
“The library is not here to make money.”
Specht also said he disagreed with the proposed change in library funding.
Following the meeting, library Director Kris LaVanish said the proposed decrease in funding from the borough is “significant.”
“That equates to more than three of my (part-time) staff people, the hours they spend in the library,” she said. “It’s over half of what we spend on books every year.”
LaVanish said she’s lost sleep after learning of the pending decrease in funding.
“It’s devastating,” she said. “It’s an incredible amount of money for us.”
LaVanish said she will be adjusting the library’s 2022 budget to make up for the pending loss in funding.
In addition to addressing the library funding, Novinger explained the impact of the proposed tax increase on property owners.
Currently, she said the borough’s millage rate is 19.30.
“For a house assessed at $100,000, they are currently paying $1,930 per year to the borough for real estate taxes,” Novinger said. “If we increase the tax millage rate by 1 mill, it would put the rate at 20.30, meaning that a house assed at $100,000 would be paying $2,030 per year.”
She said that equals a $100 per year increase in taxes, or $1.92 per week.
Novinger said the 2022 budget is an approximate $160,000 increase over the previous year’s.
She said the increase is due to higher costs of fuel, oil and supply chain related increases. In addition, she said the new budget reallocates some spending. For example, ammunition, training supplies and vehicle payments for the police department are now accounted for differently than in previous budgets.
Moralez questioned a proposed 25% increase to the police overtime budget. Novinger said the increase more accurately depicts the overtime which is likely to occur.
Council is expected to adopt the final 2022 budget in December.
During his report to council, police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said there has been a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
“It’s not just Milton, it’s Union County, it’s north of us,” Zettlemoyer said. “We have some suspects.”
He said anyone who notices suspicious activity, particularly in areas where there are a number of vehicles, should contact police.
Zettlemoyer also urged everyone to not drink and drive over the holiday season.
In November, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said responders have responded to 18 fire and rescue calls and 26 volunteer EMS calls. So far this year, the department has responded to 657 calls.
The department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed through Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 178 calls in November, and 2,100 for the year.
The meeting included a five-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.
