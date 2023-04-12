MIFFLINBURG — Residents in the Mifflinburg Area School District may see a 4.5% increase in their property taxes, per the terms of a preliminary 2023-2024 budget approved by the board this week.
As it currently stands, the budget includes a 4.5% increase. The budget preliminarily sets revenue at $38.14 million, and expenditures at $38.47 million.
Prior to the meeting, the tax increase had been proposed at 5.4%. With that amount, the revenue was projected at $38.4 million in expenses and $38.2 million in revenue.
But during the discussion, board Vice President Thomas Eberhart expressed concerns as to taxing at the maximum rate allowable by law.
"I'm not convinced raising the tax to the max index is the proper thing to do right now, due to inflation," Eberhart said. "We were elected to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money."
"While costs are going up for taxpayers they are also going up for the district," board member Amy Wher said. "I would really like to see a fund balance at the end of the year instead of a deficit."
Board member Janelle Weaver reflected Wehr's comment and said.
"Wouldn't it be great if we actually had a budget that was balanced instead of running a deficit," she said.
After much discussion, Eberhart made a motion to change the tax rate to take into account the 4.5% increase.
Under the proposed 4.5% increase, a property owner with a property valued at $100,000 will be paying nearly $65 more in taxes.
The vote on the preliminary budget was split with Eberhart, Melissa Wagner, Wendy McClintock, Mindy Benfer and Brandon Straub voting in favor of the budget with the 4.5% tax increase.
Board members Francis Gillott, Dennis Keiser, Weaver and Wehr voted against the measure.
Business Manager Renee Jilinski reminded the Board this is just a preliminary. The vote on the budget is expected to occur in June.
A Girl Scout Gold Award seeker has been given approval by the district to raise money and donations for a wheelchair platform for the swing set at the intermediate school. The board gave permission to Delaney Krause for the project which.
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Ian Elliott, varsity boys basketball coach.
• The following coaching positions: Brandon Teichman, assistant varsity football, $3,908; Anthony Threet, assistant varsity football, $3,796; Tom Parfitt, assistant varsity football, $5,044; Gordon DeFacis, assistant varsity girls soccer, $3,315; Kelly Kazibwe, assistant varsity field hockey, $3,315; Geral Knepp, assistant varsity boys soccer, $3,251; Tyler Maneval, assistant cross country, $2,944; and Jen Anderson, assistant fall cheerleading, $1,316.
• Hiring: Tiffany Reber, food services, $12 per hour; Chelsey Royer, food services, $12 per hour; Michele Brittain, West Milton, administrative assistant, $36,720; and Jane Spickler, supervisor of Special Education, $95,000.
