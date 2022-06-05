LEWISBURG — Union Cellars began as a dream of its co-founders.
Co-founder Jillian Rogers once lived on a property adjacent to what is now the winery started with her husband Mark Rogers. The rural view from behind what was once an auto body shop at 4760 Furnace Road was and still is worthy of a dream.
"I grew up on the farm that is kind of the backdrop for when we work here," Jillian said. "I graduated from Mifflinburg (Area High School)."
Jillian met Mark, a Florida native and now her husband, at school in Texas. She worked as a physician assistant while he managed a wine tasting room.
Wineries were plentiful in the hill country of the Lone Star State and the couple got the notion that they too could start a winery of their own. Their vision was aided by some education along the way as Jilliian took a course in wine studies, while Mark studied vineyard management.
"We lived in Austin for about 10 years," Jillian added. "After our first three children were born we moved here."
A fourth son was born locally. Jillian hopes the boys will be part of a next generation team to run Union Cellars. For now, they have three full-time and four part-time employees.
After a full year of renovations, Union Cellars was opened in 2020. It was a challenging year, Mark noted, but on balance it has been great.
“It definitely keeps us very busy,” Mark said. “Overall, we have been really luck with the local turnout and people who have come out and supported us. We've been really thankful.”
With optimal conditions, the first harvest of grapes from their own land could happen later in the summer.
Meantime, Union Cellars gets juice from Pennsylvania, New York and other states and starts the wine-making process on site. The aging process for red wine takes from six months to a year in American Oak casks.
Union Cellars will host an upcycled furniture auction to benefit the DIG Furniture Bank from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the winery. Jillian noted that 50% of money collected from alcohol sales will go to the Mifflinburg-based hub for donated household furnishing items heading for families in need.
Union Cellars offers nearly two-dozen varieties, including reds, whites, apple and blueberry wine. Rentals of the facility, suitable for rehearsal dinners, office parties or other gatherings for up to 100 guests, are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.