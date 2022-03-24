MANSFIELD — Benjamin Chambers of Mifflinburg was one of four Mansfield University students recently named to the Alpha-Iota-Beta Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society.
The society promotes the study of history through the encouragement of research, teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.
Spring 2022 initiation was held Monday, March 7.
