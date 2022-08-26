As luck would have it, as this column was just being placed on the page Thursday, Kurt Busch made an announcement which ruined its whole premise of the column.
In the original version of this column, I questioned what would happen if Busch did not return in time for the playoffs. I also questioned whether Busch would be a legitimate champion if he did return, and somehow manage to claim the title.
Busch has announced he will not be healed from the concussion he sustained in a Pocono practice crash, and will not return for the start of the playoffs. As a result, he is no longer eligible to compete for the championship.
In 2015, his borther Kyle Busch claimed his first NASCAR Cup series championship in a season in which he missed the first three months of competition due to sustaining a broken leg in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona.
I — and many others — immediately cried foul. I’ve never been a fan of the playoff-style format NASCAR uses to crown a champion. However, Busch won the title within the confines of the rules.
Had Kurt Busch returned to compete for the championship — and somehow won it — I noted in the original version of this column that I would also be questioning how legitimate his championship was.
It’s also ironic that Busch’s decision to withdraw from playoff contention eliminates all the debate which has raged among TV commentators over whether it would be Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex who claim the final spot among the 16 drivers eligible to compete for the championship. With now just 14 spaces to fill in the playoff grid, both will make it in as long as someone outside of the current top 16 in points doesn’t win on Saturday night.
In the original version of this column, I questioned what will happen if Kurt Busch doesn’t return this year, or ever?
It’s not yet known Ty Gibbs continue to fill in for Busch for the remainder of the 2022 season? If he does, that distraction for Gibbs could take away from his efforts to contend for this year’s Xfinity championship.
If Gibbs doesn’t continue as the fill-in driver, who would the team tap? The only other logical choice would be Gibbs’ Xfinity Series teammate Brandon Jones. However, Jones is also eligible for the Xfinity championship.
And what about next year? What if doctors tell Busch that it would be wise for him to not return to competition? Who would 23XI Racing put in the 45 car?
Would Gibbs be elevated to the Cup series for one year, knowing that Tyler Reddick has already been signed to drive for the team in 2024?
Or would the team attempt to get Reddick out of his contract with Richard Childress Racing and move him to the team a year early? If the reports are true, Childress is angry that Reddick has signed to drive for another team with one year remaining on his contract with the Childress operation.
I’m guessing Childress may be happy to let Reddick out of his contract a year early.
If Reddick does move to the Toyota camp one year early, what will happen with his Cup series ride? Childress is reportedly anxious to move Austin Hill from the Xfinity to Cup series.
However, Hill is not the team leader which Reddick has become. What would all this mean for the future of Richard Childress Racing? More winless seasons. Childress’ grandson Austin Dillon sure isn’t ready to step up and become a regular contender, like Reddick is.
This just scratches the surface of the many questions which surround Busch’s absence from the track. What about brother Kyle Busch? He still doesn’t have a 2023 contract to return to Joe Gibbs Racing.
Could Kyle replace his brother Kurt at 23XI Racing, as a way to hold the car for Reddick, should he not be released from his contract with the Childress team? Could Kyle be a contender to replace Reddick, should he leave the Childress team a year early?
Even with Busch’s announcement that he will not return for the start of the playoffs, there are still more questions than answers.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.