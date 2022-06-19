LEWISBURG — Snyder and Union County Master Gardeners from Penn State Extension will conduct a library talk about pollinators, native plants, and planting a native garden from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25, at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Call 570-523-1172 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.