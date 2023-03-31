Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings

• Margaret Costa, 47, of Sunbury, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of one-year probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $2,500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension/DUI related; $25 fine plus costs for careless driving; $200 fine plus costs for reckless driving; $25 fine plus costs for driving too slow for conditions; $300 fine plus costs for driving without insurance.

