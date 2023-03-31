Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Margaret Costa, 47, of Sunbury, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of one-year probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $2,500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension/DUI related; $25 fine plus costs for careless driving; $200 fine plus costs for reckless driving; $25 fine plus costs for driving too slow for conditions; $300 fine plus costs for driving without insurance.
• Candice Erdman, 40, of Dalmatia, 72 hours to six months in Northumberland County Jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Cody Gemberling, 33, of Watsontown, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim or victims, must follow PFA and custody order for indirect criminal contempt; one to six months in county jail, $300 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim or victims, must follow PFA and custody order for a second count of indirect criminal contempt.
• Derek Houck, 42, of Milton, two years probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, 100 hours of community service, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Elijah Long, 23, of Coal Township, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Arthur Strawser, 61, of Paxinos, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Athena Bailey, 25, of Shamokin, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joshua Cohoon, 25, of Coal Township, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Kenyatta Williams Davis, 39, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $50 fine plus costs for a lighting violation.
• Blayze Guss, 23, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $162.28 restitution to Paul Orlando for theft by unlawful taking.
• Dante Kolasa, 21, of Williamsport, three days to 23 months in county jail, 157 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault.
• Christopher Payne, 21, of Mount Carmel, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brandon Rivera, 27, of Williamsport, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
•Shane Spencer, 28, of Northumberland, 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, no contact with the victim, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, no contact with the victim, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tyler Stahnecker, 29, of Danville, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Thomas V. Bagushinski, 40, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Shannon Shaw, 36, of Coal Township, six months probation, $300 plus costs for DUI.
• Brendan Gallagher, 44, of Spring City, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, $750 fine plus costs for DUI.
•Joseph Temple, 58, of Ashland, 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers reported charging Earl Vonneida, 23, of Liverpool, after he was allegedly found to be driving while impaired.
A traffic stop was conducted at 2:10 p.m. March 18 along Route 11, Selinsgrove.
DUI
MIDDLEBURG — David Kratzer, 27, of McClure, was charged after troopers said he was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Kratzer was stopped by troopers at 10:24 p.m. March 1 at North Main Street and Route 104, Middleburg.
DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Roxanne Jurevicz, 47, of Richfield, was taken into custody for driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 11 at Turth Lane and Route 45, Washington Township, Snyder County.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old from Mifflinburg sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 3:22 p.m. March 27 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Toyota Rav4 driven by Emerson Voss traveled off the roadway when Voss fell asleep. The vehicle then overturned into a yard.
Stalking
McCLURE — Brian Jones, 29, of McClure, has been charged after allegedly sending a text message to a 29-year-old McClure woman.
The incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. March 18 along West Ohio Street, McClure.
In a separate incident, Jones was charged with violating a protection from abuse order held by the woman. The incident occurred at 11:28 p.m. March 17 along West Ohio Street.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Dixie Kime, 60, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a cell phone.
The theft was reported at 2 p.m. March 25 at 800 S. Front St., Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Jaslynn Dunlap, 36, of Williamsport, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 2:10 a.m. March 9 at West Fourth and Neece streets, Williamsport.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Clarabeth Curry, 33, of Muncy, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 2:11 a.m. Feb. 12 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:38 p.m. March 24 along East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Kia driven by June Pewterbaugh, 90, of Muncy, pulled from a parking lot and struck a 1986 Ford driven by Don Martin, 88, of Hughesville. Pewterbaugh was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Covington woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 8:34 p.m. March 25 along Wallis Run, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michelle Burzak went off the roadway on a curve, struck a rock and embankment. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Trevor Clayton, 18, of Hughesville sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at midnight March 2 along Route 118, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said deer ran in front of a 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by Clayton, causing Clayton to swerve the vehicle in an attempt to miss it. The Buick went off the roadway, down an embankment, struck a guide rail and overturned. Clayton was issued a warning for tire equipment and traction surfaces.
