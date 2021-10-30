LEWISBURG — The Grand Ole Opry, the 96-year-old showcase of country music, will reach a milestone tonight.
The 5,000th broadcast of what's been billed as the "world's longest running radio program" will be heard live over WSM Nashville.
Though the Opry has expanded to television and online streaming, listening via 650 AM was how most local fans have tuned in. The nighttime signal reaches central Pennsylvania clearly with only occasional static crackle.
Music buffs who remember the earlier days of the Opry include C. Richard "Dick" Bressler, a teacher, guitar player and owner of Music 'n More on Lewisburg's Market Street.
Bressler listened from Sugar Valley, near Loganton, on his parent's 1938 Philco floor model radio. His listening predated the emergence of Roy Acuff, the most celebrated Opry host. Bressler recalled many of the early Opry stars including the Carter Family, Kitty Wells, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.
"By the time I was about 3 I got into music on the radio," Bressler said. "I would look up all these stations like WSM, WCKY in Cincinatti and WJJD in Chicago."
Bressler said banjo picking, the "bluegrass" style which was popular in the 1940s, has remained popular enough to support banjo picking festivals. But he has enjoyed the many variations of country.
"The old time country music to me is the story telling kind," Bressler said. "'Mountain Dew' and all these country songs like 'The Gold Rush is Over,' lost loves and 'Old Shep' by Red Foley."
Bressler noted many of the songs and early stars of the Opry were introduced to a new generation via "Will the Circle be Unbroken," a 1972 music project and album produced by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Country music as heard on the Opry started with banjos and fiddles. Yet the whine of the pedal steel guitar, an electrified string instrument played with a slide and finger picks, has become synonymous with the genre.
Bryan Noaker, a Lewisburg-based guitar builder, has both a commercial pedal steel and a one-of-a-kind model.
"It is to country music what a Hammond B3 (organ) is to blues," Noaker said. "It is not a lead instrument usually, though it can be. It is very much the 'pad' in the background that fills in all the gaps."
Two distinct standard tuning styles contribute to the sound of the complex musical instrument.
"It is usually 10 strings," he said. "When you strum across them, to a regular guitar player, it makes no sense whatever. It doesn't play a chord, it doesn't even sound anything like you would normally tune to."
Three pedals make the pedal steel truly unique along with four levers controlled by the player's knees. The underside of the instrument looks something like an auto transmission.
"Each pedal is tied to a specific string," Noaker added. "What is allows the player to do is to bend that one string, sharp or flat, which allows those unmistakable runs."
Noaker said he acquired a home-built pedal steel at the estate sale of the late W.E. Taylor, of New Columbia.
Ironically, former Radio Shack employee Noaker sold Taylor some of the wire used to wind the pickup on the instrument. At the time in the mid-1980s, he thought it was improbable that the local man would complete the project.
"I believe 'Bill' Taylor was a machinist," Noaker said. "If he wasn't he should have been. The detail on it is amazing."
Noaker, no stranger the Opry, said he has often listened returning from performances. He credited his parents for introducing him to country music and "Mother" Maybelle Carter for the rudiments of guitar skills.
"As a little kid, when I was learning how to play, that was just how you learned to play," Noaker said. "Like a piano, (guitar) is an accompanying instrument. It can also be a solo instrument."
Noaker surmised the "Carter scratch" was probably not originated by the early Opry star. But Carter clearly popularized the technique which uses the lower strings for the melody while the rhythm is "scratched" using the higher strings.
The Opry has endured through 4,999 previous broadcasts thanks in part to younger talent and the new sounds brought to the venerable stage.
Among them, Torey Harding of Elimsport, Lycoming County, who was always aware of the show because his grandparents listened. A 2014 graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Harding moved to Nashville after getting a degree.
"It was New York, L.A. or Nashville," Harding said. "New York was too expensive, L.A. was too far and Nashville seemed like a happy medium."
Harding, a guitar player, gained more professional experience after moving the Music City. It was by accompanying Emily Ann Roberts, who earned second place on the ninth season of The Voice, that he would perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
"Emily since 2017 has played on the Opry 11 times," Harding said. "I've been able to play with Emily nine of those 11 times."
Harding and other performers have noted that the Opry, a live broadcast, is staged with a bit of "organized chaos." Many seasoned professionals also say they were truly nervous before and sometime during their three-song performances.
"Yeah, it is crazy. I definitely get nervous every time," Harding said. "It is something I tell myself if I wasn't getting nervous, I probably shouldn't be up here doing this. It is a huge honor. It is such a treat."
Harding has also played the Ryman Auditorium, the long-time Opry venue, which has come back since a dormant period in parts of the 1970s and 1980s.
