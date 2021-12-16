LEWISBURG — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Bucknell University recently held the first of eight workshops approved last month by Gov. Tom Wolfe.
"The (SBDC) is embarking again on a neighborhood project that is funded through the state's Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP)," SBDC Director Steve Stumbris said. "The 'NAP' award is one of 220 awards statewide. Bucknell's proposal for a project was approved by the governor which means that the project partners that we have put together a series of programs."
Project partners will join with the SBDC to present business startup webinars. Partners announced included M and T Bank, Fulton Bank, Northumberland National Bank and the Sholley Insurance Agency.
"These events will provide aspiring, creative entrepreneurs of our region the tools they can use to build their own businesses," Stumbris added. "These creative entrepreneurs may already be fluent with tools like Paintbrush (software) or graphic design software. The software we give them are along the lines of how to manage the finances aces of their creative venture."
Stumbris said many people heading into a creative venture may be skilled at creating visuals for a brand or artistic pursuits, but need expertise in sales, marketing and social media marketing.
"That's where we are helping these individuals taking the step from a work of creative art to a new arts business for the region," Stumbris said.
The stated goal of the eight workshops was to launch at least two new startups, offering 10 jobs. Targeted communities included Sunbury, Milton and Shamokin. Local sponsors were financially supporting and partnering with the SBDC on the program.
Stumbris cited recent figures which indicated a 23% nationwide "spike" since 2020 in the number of new businesses being formed even amid the disruption of the pandemic. Motivation, he noted, was out of necessity as individuals and businesses faced turmoil never before imagined.
The first in the series, a webinar held this week, introduced the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, though which individuals and businesses can apply for $2,000 grants from the PA Council of the Arts. Stumbris said they hoped to do in-person workshops in the year ahead.
Call 570-577-3791, or email steven.stumbris@bucknell.edu for more information.
