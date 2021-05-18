MILTON — As he prepares to take the helm of the South Williamsport Police Department, a veteran of the Milton Police Department is looking back with fondness at his years of serving the community he grew up in.
Cpl. Dan Embeck was recently named the chief of the South Williamsport Police Department. He will transition from serving the Milton department to South Williamsport at the beginning of July.
A 1988 graduate of the Milton Area High School, Embeck worked at several Milton industries — including Shipper’s Car Line and H. Warshow and Sons — immediately out of high school.
It was out of a desire to help others that Embeck enrolled in the police academy offered through the Harrisburg Area Community College. It was at that time that he met current Milton Chief Curt Zettlemoyer.
“We enrolled in the academy at the same time,” Embeck said. “We commuted (to the academy) together.”
Shortly after graduating, Embeck was hired as a Milton officer June 11, 2000. Zettlemoyer joined the force one week later.
Throughout his years on the Milton force, Embeck has served in a number of different capacities. He’s served as a patrolman, special emergency response team member, detective, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) instructor, and as school resource officer (SRO) during the 2005-2006 school year.
Embeck said he’s had a number of role models he’s learned from throughout his time on the Milton force, including former chiefs Paul Yost and Craig Lutcher.
He noted that Yost currently serves as chief of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, while Lutcher is chief of the Point Township Police Department.
Counting Zettlemoyer with Milton and himself soon to be serving in South Williamsport, Embeck noted there will be four officers who have served on the force in Milton actively serving as chiefs.
In speaking of role models, Embeck also pointed to late Officer Ken Royer, whom he worked side-by-side with for 10 years as second-shift officers in Milton.
Embeck’s mother, Loretta Bower, worked as a clerk with the Milton Police Department from 1977 through the early 2000s.
“I got to work with my mom,” Embeck said. “It was nice.”
He now jokes that he once had to address his mother about how they interacted with one another while on duty.
“I said ‘mom, don’t call me honey at work,” Embeck said, with a smile.
He’s appreciated the support the Milton community has shown to the police department over the years.
“I specialized in sexual assault investigations,” Embeck said.
After being resolved through the court system, he said victims would often stop by the station to thank him for the work he did on the case.
“A lot of our sex cases involved children,” Embeck said. “I’ve had parents come in with their children and thank me.”
Through the years, Embeck has saved numerous drawings which children have given to him as a thank you for his work on their behalf.
“We get so many people coming up to us that say ‘thank you for what you do,’” Embeck said. “That means a lot.”
Among his highlights while serving in Milton, Embeck points to his year serving as the SRO.
“I loved working with the kids... and teaching DARE too,” he said.
Fifteen years after serving in the schools, Embeck said those who were students at the time still come up to him in the community and reminisce about his time working with them.
During his early years on the force, Embeck recalls being dispatched, along with medics, to the report of an unresponsive infant.
“I got there, and the baby wasn’t breathing,” he said. “I gave him rescue breaths.”
A couple of years later, a woman and her son came to the station to thank Embeck.
“The lady came into the lobby and said ‘do you remember me?’” he recounted. “She said ‘you saved my baby’s life.’”
“I’m thankful for the opportunity (to serve in Milton), the time I’ve had” Embeck said. “I’m very much looking forward to the new opportunity in South Williamsport.”
With Zettlemoyer serving as Milton’s chief and Todd Ulrich as the department’s sergeant, Embeck said there was little room for him to further advance his career with the department.
“Todd’s probably going to be here for a little while,” Embeck noted. “Todd was the one who told me South was looking for a chief.”
Embeck initially applied for the position in late fall. He went through two interviews until being formally named to the position one week ago.
With the chief, he said the South Williamsport department has nine full-time officers. The department’s coverage area includes Duboistown.
Among the department’s major undertakings, Embeck said it is in charge of security for the Little League World Series.
“That’s going to be a fun challenge,” he said. “Little League does start the middle of August. Little League is going to be scaled back this year. It will be U.S.-only teams this year, and limited fans.”
The South Williamsport department works with multiple mutual aid agencies to coordinate security for the series, Embeck said.
“With the officers who are there... they are prepping right now,” he said. “They are very gracious and keeping me in the loop.”
The department also focuses efforts on patrolling the Route 15 corridor through South Williamsport as the area is known to have vehicles carrying drugs passing through, Embeck said.
He also noted the South Williamsport department focuses on officers being visible in the community, and working hand-in-hand with community members.
“South Williamsport has that same (policing) philosophy (as Milton),” Embeck said. “We want to keep that going.”
