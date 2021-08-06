LEWISBURG — It’s not the Beatles, but an incredible adaptation of some of their most recognized work.
The Lewisburg Area High School Marching Dragons rehearsed “Beatlemania” this week at band camp. The ensemble was directed by Daniel Schwanger and staff assistants which included Rachel Henry and Lindsey Eischeid.
Henry was working mostly with the “pit,” off-field performers, including a xylophone and marimba player. Eischeid oversaw field rehearsal as band camp progressed.
Drum majors helping lead the 2021 field show included students Ryan Gilmore and Andrew Nicholls.
Fab Four classics including “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “Blackbird” and others are being featured. It was noted the originals were arranged for the band by Tom Wallace, one of two major marching band music arrangers.
“A lot of the time the arrangements are really great and sound really similar to the original songs,” Henry said. “Most of the songs that we are performing are arranged by Tom Wallace. If you find a really good arrangement of (Wallace), most bands will use that.”
Henry noted that rehearsals at band camp took it one song at a time. The group alternated between concentrating on the music as requested by Eischeid, and following the field directions without playing. A drum major kept time with a “wood block” as players practiced the footwork.
“it is very hard to move and play at the same time,” Henry said. “It requires a lot of thought, and they have definitely progessed since the first day.
Once a song is in good “working condition” they move on to the drill for the next number. Details practiced also included raising and lowering horns in unison.
Band camp was not without relaxing moments, including a mid-morning break for strawberries and other snacks. It was hosted by district parents and under a tent near a part of the school which offered a nice amount of shade. Students took the time to get off their feet, apply sunscreen and hydrate.
The Lewisburg Area High School Marching Dragons will be part of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade. The band will join spectators making their way through seated veterans in a unique, one-time “reverse” format parade.
The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade will start accepting spectators at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Silver Moon complex off Route 15 and Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. The Marching Dragons may make a couple of passes through the parade grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.