MILTON — Leadercast 2021 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Named speakers at this time, include: Guy Raz, author and podcaster of “How I Built This”; Rainn Wilson, Emmy-nominated actor from the hit TV series “The Office”; Cris Carter, pro-football Hall of Famer; Liz Bohannon, founder of Sseko Designs; Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work; Todd Henry, founder of Accidental Creative; and Deni Tato, founder of Corporate Consciousness.
The Central PA Chamber is currently polling those interested in attending if they would rather take part in Leadercast in-person or virtually.
The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will be releasing more information in the coming months. If interested in attending, call 570-742-7341 or email tjaikey@centralpachamber.com.
