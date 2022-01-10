ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College has announced its fall semester dean's list. To be named to the list, a student must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, and a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science, and a graduate of Shamokin Area Senior High School.
