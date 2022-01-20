SELINSGROVE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Snyder County has
joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by Shapiro in collaboration with law enforcement that provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorders in enrolling in a treatment program. Twelve counties across the Commonwealth have previously joined the LETI program.
PA LETI allows Pennsylvanians seeking treatment for addiction to use their local law enforcement, including sheriffs, probation officers, and parole officers as a resource to contact participating treatment partners without the threat of arrest.
