WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old New Columbia man was flown by helicopter with a suspected serious injury to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following an ATV crash.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 4:27 p.m. Sunday along Pleasant View Road, west of Blue Jay Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harry E. Hackenberg was traveling east on a 1986 Yamaha Moto 4 ATV when the vehicle struck an embankment, went out of control and overturned. Heckenberg was not wearing safety equipment, troopers noted.
