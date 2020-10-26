LEWISBURG — In-person classes at Bucknell University were switched to remote learning for the week after active cases of COVID-19 totaled 10 over the weekend.
President John Bravman sent an email Sunday which was followed by a posting on the university website. It noted that though the overall rate of positive tests has been low, decision making was being driven by an increase to nearly 2%. All students will be tested for COVID-19 this week and next.
The president's announcement noted a revised travel policy was in place in an effort to preserve isolation space for students on campus. As of Monday, 87 students were being housed in isolation, using 74% percent of available space.
If a new 30-mile travel restriction is exceeded, the student would not be permitted to return to campus for the rest of the fall semester. Room keys should then be turned in and arrangements be made for remote learning before leaving campus. The restriction included family visits, medical appointments and voting.
Students were also advised to not congregate on or off campus. Grocery store and pharmacy visits were permitted but dining in local restaurants was to be avoided. On-campus dining facilities were to remain open.
Take-out food service was permitted and deliveries were OK provided the delivery person is met outside of a residence.
Outdoor activities "for physical or mental health" may be in small groups with facial covering required at all times regardless of distance between individuals.
Athletic and club activities were canceled for the week. Admission tours were also canceled through Sunday, Nov. 1, and closures for the week included the Kenneth Langone Athletic Center and Bertrand Library.
"I understand the semester has been a strain on everyone and that you may feel anxious," Bravman wrote. "However, to reduce the spread of the virus, we ask that you wait to see your families and friends until the end of the semester."
Bravman was confident that the fall semester could continue on-campus through its conclusion scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.
