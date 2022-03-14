PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The program will be presented by Eileen Forker from Our Generations quilt shop with a program on panels by Sue Keller. A complete supply list is available via the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild website.
Call 570-916-3131 to register for programs.
