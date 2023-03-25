District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Dieffenderfer, 37, of Broadway Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence, possession, of drug paraphernalia (two counts), disorderly conduct and harassment.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which happened at 5:30 p.m. March 13 along Cherry Street, Kelly Township, Union County. While intoxicated, police allege that Dieffenderfer drove to the location and was involved in a domestic disturbance.
Dieffenderfer allegedly spit on a trooper, and while at the hospital for a blood draw attempted to choke herself with a spit sock which was placed over her mouth. She was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Simple trespass
LEWISBURG — Charges of simple trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession and public drunkenness have been filed against a 37-year-old Northumberland woman as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:49 p.m. March 20 at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., Lewisburg.
Police charged Jamie Strenchock, of Third Street, after they said she was intoxicated and refusing to leave the business. She allegedly struggled with officers, and continued to curse and be uncooperative after EMS was called to the scene when Strenchock fell and struck her face on the ground.
She was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Trae Jon Londo, 27, of Village Drive, Wilkinsburg, has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use, vehicle registration expired, operation without required financial responsibility and abandoning vehicle.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:50 p.m. May 25 at 16527 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said Londo walked away from the White Deer Run Treatment Center and stole a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Gary Gibson.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. April 11.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Aisha Arnold, 32, of Belmont Avenue, Springfield, Mass., has been charged with access device unauthorized use and theft.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6 a.m. Jan. 30 along Ruhl Lane, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said Arnold used the bank account of David Oldt to pay a $1,436.36 Geico insurance bill.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. March 28.
State Police at Montoursville
Three-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old Hughesville man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 8:17 a.m. March 21 at Route 220 and Lime Bluff Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by Garry Alexander, 85, struck the rear of a stopped 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Kellianne Roberts, 32, of Hughesville, which then struck a 2022 Honda HRV driven by Earl Altemose, 57, of Muncy Valley.
Alexander, who was not belted, sustained a suspected serious injury in the crash. He was cited with following too closely. Roberts and Altemose sustained suspected minor injuries.
