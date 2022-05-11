WASHINGTONVILLE — Nine area school districts sent 29 teams to the 22nd Annual Susquehanna Valley Middle School Enivrothon.
Held Tuesday at the Montour Preserve, teams of about half-a-dozen students rotated through five stations, each covering an environmental topic. They were given a quiz at four of them, covering wildlife, soils, forestry and aquatics. Team scores were calculated in the early afternoon.
From the wildlife tent, students learned to identify Pennsylvania animals. They went to 12 flagged spots, each with a skull or a pelt of an indigenous animal and used a sheet of clues to identify it.
Tanner Bardole, Landon Cromley, Samantha Krall, Sienna Short and Addison Wenzel, of Milton, were trying to figure out what animal produced a pelt they held. They concluded it may have been purchased at a store because it had a tag with a bar code.
Mifflinburg students Eliot Deluca, Kirsten Kuhns and Dakota Johnson also examined one of the pelts, which was striped like a chipmunk.
Caden Weinerich, of Mount Carmel, held what appeared to be a real skull his group identified through the clues provided. At the time, they concluded it was either from a bird or an otter.
The soil identification part of the day was run by Natural Resource and Conservation Services (NRCS), a division of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Team members made their way into a hole, about 5-feet deep, and got a good look at the color, texture and structure of soil. Soils were distinguished by texture, mineral content and other factors. The NRCS has described and named soils, some of which are named for nearby communities or landmarks.
Zach Letteer, of Milton, looked over the soil types and observed differences from near the surface down through the hole where he stood. The texture of Watson soil changed at intervals of about half a foot.
Forestry section participants identified trees and measured their circumference. They included Rhettik Thomas, Tyler Ulrich and Daniel Laforme, of Warrior Run, who measured a pin oak estimated to be about 100 years old.
Service Forester Jake Bausinger, of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said the station was an introduction to different aspects of forestry. The volume of the tree, based on diameter and height, helped determine its value.
“That’s what helps us evaluate the tree,” Bausinger said. “If there was a potential for it to be sold, we could have an estimate of price.”
The Discovery Station was an Envirothon area which was not scored.
Students were led to a tree-lined edge of the preserve when it was there turn to rotate to that section. An eagle had reportedly built a nest there and had been seen earlier in the day and they hoped to see it again.
Nancy Corbin, Columbia County Conservation District representative, said it was a fun day for conservation districts in five counties and their school districts.
“We all support each other,” Corbin said. “All the districts work together here to make this happen and we can pool our resources.”
Corbin said the competition from across the region also makes it “cooler” time a for the students.
